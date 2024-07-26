MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cadre by 1,640.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Cadre by 635.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadre during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CDRE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. 10,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $137.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $275,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 547,620 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cadre

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.