Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MSDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MSDL opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSDL. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 64.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth $32,973,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.