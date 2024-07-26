Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04. Moody’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.000-11.400 EPS.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.7 %

MCO stock opened at $436.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.63. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $458.24.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $448.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.