Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.68 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.30.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 147.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

