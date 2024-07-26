Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Down 3.9%

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 2,991,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,102,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Minoan Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £5.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 4.97.

About Minoan Group

(Get Free Report)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.