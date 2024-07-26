Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.58.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,000.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth about $168,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

