Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Trading Up 4.2% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $64.74 and last traded at $64.45. Approximately 40,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 148,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.83.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middlesex Water

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $48,986.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,751.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 22.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 255,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 35,332 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

