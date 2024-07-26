Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MPB stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mid Penn Bancorp

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,607.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.