Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTH. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $199.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.73 and its 200 day moving average is $166.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $109.23 and a 52-week high of $205.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $214,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

