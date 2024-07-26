MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Laidlaw

Laidlaw lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

MEIP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma makes up about 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 9.18% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

