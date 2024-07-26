Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 197 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,604,000 after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $42.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,092.91. 875,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,614. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,019.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,044.87. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,113.36.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

