Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.77. The company had a trading volume of 613,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $276.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.98 and its 200-day moving average is $253.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

