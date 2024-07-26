Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $428.86 and last traded at $430.38. 1,230,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,476,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.13.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.95 and a 200 day moving average of $455.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $407.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,720,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,758,080. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

