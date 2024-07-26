Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 0.5%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $21.76. Approximately 15,553,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 61,975,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 5.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

