Mantle Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $151.46 Million (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Mantle token can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001277 BTC on major exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $1.59 billion and $151.46 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.85589166 USD and is up 7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $155,368,227.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

