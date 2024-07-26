MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $100.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.30.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

