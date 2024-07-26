Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.63 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.
