Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.63 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,838.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

