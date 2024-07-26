Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Lyft from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.04.

LYFT stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,333 shares of company stock valued at $680,974 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lyft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 683,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

