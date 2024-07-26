LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Short Interest Update

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:LUXHP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.67. 1,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

LuxUrban Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

