Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.85. 240,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,677,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lufax

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth about $76,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

