Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Cowen

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $560.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $480.00. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.45.

LMT opened at $521.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $526.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

