Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LAD. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $314.45.

NYSE:LAD opened at $257.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.33 and its 200-day moving average is $274.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $231.36 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 132.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $3,402,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,335,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

