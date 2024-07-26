Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Position Trimmed by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.25.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $443.03. 1,648,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.63. The stock has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.