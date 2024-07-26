Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Up 790.5% in July

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 790.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Trading Up 2.5 %
LBSR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 1,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.87.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
