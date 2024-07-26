Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Up 790.5% in July

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 790.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Trading Up 2.5 %

LBSR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 1,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,938. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

