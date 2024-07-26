Liberty Global’s (LBTYA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.58.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.