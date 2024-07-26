LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Head to Head Analysis

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LENSAR and Teleflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $44.50 million 1.38 -$14.38 million ($1.58) -3.40 Teleflex $2.97 billion 3.52 $356.33 million $6.23 35.71

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.2% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Teleflex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LENSAR and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -27.57% -36.53% -17.67% Teleflex 9.82% 14.78% 8.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LENSAR and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teleflex 0 2 6 0 2.75

LENSAR currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.98%. Teleflex has a consensus target price of $263.14, indicating a potential upside of 18.27%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Teleflex.

Volatility and Risk

LENSAR has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teleflex beats LENSAR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. It also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart support devices, and peripheral intervention and mechanical circulatory support platform that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded pumps and catheters, Guideline, Turnpike, and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. The company provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. It also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings; urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

