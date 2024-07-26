Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.500-20.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $19.50-20.25 EPS.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $545.73. 350,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,671. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $331.60 and a 52-week high of $583.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.47.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $500.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LII

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.