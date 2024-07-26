LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.95

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.95 and last traded at $54.98, with a volume of 30779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $723.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $72,345.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

