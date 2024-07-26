Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leading Edge Materials Trading Down 2.2 %

Leading Edge Materials stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,978. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in Canada, Sweden, and Romania. It primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

