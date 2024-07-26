Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) PT Raised to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

LAZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Lazard Price Performance

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 207,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -139.31 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,678,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,103,000 after buying an additional 152,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 943.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,963,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,664 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,650,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

