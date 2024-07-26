KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.40

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €64.40 ($70.00) and last traded at €64.00 ($69.57), with a volume of 11172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €64.00 ($69.57).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.58.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

