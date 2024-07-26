Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $72.33

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.33 and last traded at $72.33, with a volume of 54671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

