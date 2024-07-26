Komodo (KMD) One Day Volume Tops $1.89 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $37.63 million and $1.89 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00037683 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00017472 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,211,263 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

