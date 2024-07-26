Kinross Gold Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.33.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$12.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.11.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. Insiders have sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

