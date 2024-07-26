Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

KNSA traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.57 and a beta of 0.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,257.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,281.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,729 in the last three months. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

