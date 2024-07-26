Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.66 and its 200-day moving average is $130.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,261. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

