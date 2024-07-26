KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a growth of 566.9% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KDDI Price Performance

Shares of KDDIY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 497,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. KDDI has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 11.14%. Research analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.