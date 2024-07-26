Karpus Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Generation Asia I Acquisition worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GAQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 508,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121,908 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 74,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,841 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 590,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 368,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 169,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.20 during trading hours on Thursday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

