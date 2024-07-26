K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KNT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares cut K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.45.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$1,725,075.00.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

