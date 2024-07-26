JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $70.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,767. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,541.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,504 shares of company stock valued at $303,178 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

