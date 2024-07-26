JMP Securities Boosts Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target to $13.50

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 137.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,923,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,431,000 after buying an additional 397,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after buying an additional 293,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,167,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

