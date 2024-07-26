Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Ispire Technology to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Ispire Technology Stock Up 4.4 %

Ispire Technology stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $418.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. Ispire Technology has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 62.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

