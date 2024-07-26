iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 37,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 90,538 shares.The stock last traded at $55.88 and had previously closed at $55.04.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $838.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHF. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,779,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

