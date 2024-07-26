iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,472,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,493,000 after purchasing an additional 133,644 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.17. 2,324,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,853. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

