iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,704,579 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 663,786 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $23.27.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
