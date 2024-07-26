iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Cut to “Moderate Sell” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global reiterated a mixed rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC cut iQIYI from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.03.

Shares of IQ opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in iQIYI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 45.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

