IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $132.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 41,791 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,640,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 382.7% in the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

