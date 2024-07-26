Investors Buy Large Volume of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Put Options (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,588 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 273% compared to the typical volume of 694 put options.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 73,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 136.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 409,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 149,681 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

