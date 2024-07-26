Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.56. Approximately 23,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 24,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

