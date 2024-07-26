InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $226,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 368.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 352,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 277,443 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NLY opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

